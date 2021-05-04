

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $160.61 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $60.26 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.07 billion from $1.05 billion last year.



Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.69 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q1): $1.07 Bln vs. $1.05 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.85 - $5.30



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

