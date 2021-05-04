

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) raised its adjusted earnings from continuing operations guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company raised its adjusted earnings from continuing operations to be at or above $3.70 per share from the prior guidance for at or above $3.51 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.72 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



