

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arconic Inc. (ARNC) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $52 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $46 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $1.67 billion from $1.61 billion last year.



Arconic Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $52 Mln. vs. $46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.48 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q1): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $7.1 - $7.4 Bln



