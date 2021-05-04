

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Incyte Corporation (INCY):



-Earnings: $53.54 million in Q1 vs. -$720.64 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.24 in Q1 vs. -$3.33 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Incyte Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $148.76 million or $0.67 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.64 per share -Revenue: $604.72 million in Q1 vs. $568.51 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2,125 - $2,200 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

