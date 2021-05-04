

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dominion Energy, Inc. (D):



-Earnings: $1.01 billion in Q1 vs. -$0.27 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.23 in Q1 vs. -$0.34 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $893 million or $1.09 per share for the period. -Revenue: $3.87 billion in Q1 vs. $3.94 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 to $0.80 Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 to $4.00



