

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $87 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $38 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $102 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $1.26 billion from $1.12 billion last year.



Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $102 Mln. vs. $42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.56 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q1): $1.26 Bln vs. $1.12 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.70



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

XYLEM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de