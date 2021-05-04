

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) raised its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2021, based on strong operational execution as well as growth opportunities.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.40 to $3.55 per share on net sales between $5.25 billion and $5.35 billion.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.40 per share on net sales between $5.10 billion and $5.20 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.55 per share on net sales of $5.18 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



