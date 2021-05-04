

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - 51job, Inc. (JOBS) said the company's Board has received an updated preliminary non-binding proposal letter from DCP Services Limited, Ocean Link Partners Limited, and Rick Yan, the Chief Executive Officer of 51job, with respect to the proposed going-private deal wherein the Consortium proposes to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the company for $79.05 in cash per share.



51job, Inc. said the Special Committee of its Board will continue to evaluate the proposed deal in light of the latest development.



