

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $68.13 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $36.40 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.7% to $345.59 million from $249.24 million last year.



IPG Photonics Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $68.13 Mln. vs. $36.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.26 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q1): $345.59 Mln vs. $249.24 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.20 to $1.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $360 to $390 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

IPG PHOTONICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de