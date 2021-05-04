

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $287.22 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $122.34 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 99.8% to $3.36 million from $1.90 billion last year.



Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $287.22 Mln. vs. $122.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.67 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q1): $3.36 Mln vs. $1.90 Bln last year.



