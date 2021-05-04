

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) Tuesday announced a 135 percent increase in first-quarter earnings from the prior year, on 77 percent growth in revenue.



The company reported first-quarter net profit of $287.22 million, up from $122.34 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings climbed to $1.67 from $0.71 last year.



On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.



Revenue for the quarter was $3.357 billion, up 77 percent from $1.901 billion a year ago.



