

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, real estate investment trust National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) raised its Core FFO, AFFO and net earnings guidance for the full-year 2021, based on continued high occupancy, strong rent collections, solid quarter of acquisitions, and fortress-like balance sheet.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects core FFO in a range of $2.70 to $2.75 per share, AFFO in a range of $2.91 to $2.96 per share and net earnings in a range of $1.56 to $1.61 per share.



Previously, the company expected core FFO in the range of $2.55 to $2.62 per share, AFFO in the range of $2.77 to $2.84 per share and net earnings in the range of $1.42 to $1.49 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.44 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de