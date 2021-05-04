

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Instruments Corp. (NATI) has acquired monoDrive, Ansys' physics-based sensor simulation solutions. NI also announced a strategic collaboration with Ansys.



NI said it will leverage monoDrive's expertise in signal processing and advanced simulation to help customers accelerate the delivery of advanced driver-assistance systems through high fidelity driving environments capable of modeling numerous sensors and thousands of real-time scenarios.



Matt Zack, VP Corporate Development and Global Partnerships at Ansys, said: 'Combining Ansys' physics-based sensor simulation solutions with NI's driving simulation and testing infrastructure will enable mutual customers to more quickly develop safer ADAS technology.'



