

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - American Express Global Business Travel has made a binding offer to acquire Egencia, Expedia Group's corporate travel arm. Expedia would become a shareholder in, and enter a long-term strategic commercial agreement with, American Express Global Business Travel.



American Express Global Business Travel is a leading business partner for managed travel. GBT would continue to invest in the Egencia brand, its people and technology.



President of Expedia Business Services Ariane Gorin said: 'We are thrilled by the potential transaction and what GBT and Egencia could achieve together, as Expedia Group seeks to simplify our business and be a leader in all of our endeavours.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMERICAN EXPRESS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de