Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Jetzt der Super-Evangelist an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850226 ISIN: US0258161092 Ticker-Symbol: AEC1 
Tradegate
04.05.21
17:18 Uhr
128,05 Euro
-0,30
-0,23 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
128,40128,6017:29
128,40128,5517:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN EXPRESS
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY128,05-0,23 %
EXPEDIA GROUP INC143,94-0,72 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.