

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart and Sam's Club are now offering customers and associates equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines in all of their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide, across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.



According to Walmart, Vaccines are being administered via both walk-up and pre-scheduled appointments, providing convenient options for customers to get protected against COVID-19 where they already shop for groceries and health care essentials.



In addition, the company is rolling out new programs to address vaccine hesitancy and continue to focus efforts on increasing vaccine access across the country.



The company launched a nationwide Get Out The Vaccine or GOTV campaign. The campaign is an extension of the retailer's role in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and the existing vaccination program underway nationwide and will bring educational materials about the COVID-19 vaccines into stores and clubs across the country.



As part of the GOTV effort, Walmart is utilizing mobile clinics to bring vaccines directly into select communities via events and gatherings.



Walmart and Sam's Club are working with more than 100 employers across the country to vaccinate their employees to help reopen the country.



Walmart said it enhanced its COVID-19 emergency leave policy to include three days of paid leave for any vaccine side effects for associates.



Last week, Rite Aid said it is administering the COVID-19 vaccine at all 2,500 stores in 17 states. Following the latest guidance from the Biden Administration, all those aged 16 years or older are now eligible for vaccination.



The pharmacy chain carries the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.



Rite Aid encourages people to schedule their vaccine appointments, but can also accommodate some walk-ins on a limited basis.



