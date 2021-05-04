

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Tuesday announced it has acquired Scroll, a subscription platform for users who don't want to read content with ads or pop ups, but still support publishers to bring in more revenue than with traditional ads on a page. This acquisition is part of Twitter's plan to build its own subscription service.



'This is an exciting opportunity for us to introduce this proven model to publishers on our service and make reading the news better for everyone involved. Looking ahead, Scroll will become a meaningful addition to our subscriptions work as we build and shape a future subscription service on Twitter,' said Mike Park, VP, Product, in a statement.



Going forward, Twitter plans to include Scroll as part of an upcoming subscription offering that the social media giant is currently exploring.



'As a Twitter subscriber, picture getting access to premium features where you can easily read articles from your favorite news outlet or a writer's newsletter from Revue, with a portion of your subscription going to the publishers and writers creating the content,' Park added.



In January, Twitter announced it had acquired Revue, a service to help people to publish newsletters on social media. On Monday, Twitter launched its Spaces feature for anyone with at least 600 followers.



Meanwhile, Scroll will temporarily pause new sign-ups. Following the acquisition, Twitter will be working to include Scroll's product into its subscription plans and prepare to grow Scroll's publisher network.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TWITTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de