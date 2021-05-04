

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) released earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $933 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $951 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 77.9% to $19.76 billion from $11.11 billion last year.



T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $933 Mln. vs. $951 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q1): $19.76 Bln vs. $11.11 Bln last year.



