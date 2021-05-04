

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $267 million, or $0.173 per share. This compares with $181 million, or $0.114 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $3.21 billion from $3.14 billion last year.



Amcor plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $267 Mln. vs. $181 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.173 vs. $0.114 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.21 Bln vs. $3.14 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMCOR PLC CDIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de