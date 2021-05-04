

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PerkinElmer (PKI) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $379.31 million, or $3.37 per share. This compares with $33.67 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 115.4% to $1.40 billion from $0.65 billion last year.



PerkinElmer earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.72 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.07 -Revenue (Q1): $1.40 Bln vs. $0.65 Bln last year.



