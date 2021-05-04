

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $180.37 million, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $138.43 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Arista Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $198.84 million or $2.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.6% to $667.56 million from $523.03 million last year.



Arista Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $198.84 Mln. vs. $161.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.50 vs. $2.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.38 -Revenue (Q1): $667.56 Mln vs. $523.03 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $675 - $695 Mln



