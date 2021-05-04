

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quad/Graphics (QUAD):



-Earnings: $10.2 million in Q1 vs. -$12.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.19 in Q1 vs. -$0.25 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Quad/Graphics reported adjusted earnings of $9.9 million or $0.19 per share for the period. -Revenue: $705.8 million in Q1 vs. $822.5 million in the same period last year.



