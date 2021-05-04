

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD):



-Earnings: -$70 million in Q1 vs. $291 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.33 in Q1 vs. $1.75 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. reported adjusted earnings of $396 million or $1.77 per share for the period. -Revenue: $2.44 billion in Q1 vs. $2.26 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

