

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $187.88 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $162.26 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Xilinx Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $203.94 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $850.99 million from $756.17 million last year.



Xilinx Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $203.94 Mln. vs. $193.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.82 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $850.99 Mln vs. $756.17 Mln last year.



