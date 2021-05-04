Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Christina Lake Cannabis: Startet jetzt die Umsatzlawine?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918239 ISIN: US44107P1049 Ticker-Symbol: HMT 
Tradegate
04.05.21
17:11 Uhr
14,610 Euro
-0,366
-2,44 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,57214,74804.05.
14,56614,69004.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC14,610-2,44 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.