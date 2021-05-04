

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Host Hotels & Resorts (HST):



-Earnings: -$152 million in Q1 vs. -$3 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.22 in Q1 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Host Hotels & Resorts reported adjusted earnings of $4 million or $0.01 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.40 per share -Revenue: $0.40 billion in Q1 vs. $1.05 billion in the same period last year.



