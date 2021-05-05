Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Christina Lake Cannabis: Startet jetzt die Umsatzlawine?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864144 ISIN: AU000000ANZ3 Ticker-Symbol: ANB 
Frankfurt
04.05.21
08:00 Uhr
18,312 Euro
-0,268
-1,44 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,11018,85204.05.
18,41818,55404.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANZ BANKING GROUP
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED18,312-1,44 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.