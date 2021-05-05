

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - QBE Insurance Group (QBE.AX, QBEIF.PK) said it expect to resume dividend payments in 2021, up to 65% of adjusted cash profit, as the economies in which the company operates recover and it returns to profitability.



In light of the substantial 2020 statutory loss, the board elected not to declare a final dividend.



'While there is reason for cautious optimism with the rollout of the vaccine gaining momentum, we are conscious that the prospects for economic recoveryvary widely between countries and sectors,' Michael Wilkins Chair, QBE Insurance Group, said at Annual General Meeting.



