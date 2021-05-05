

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) reported that its first-quarter profit attributable to shareholders surged to 1.19 billion euros or 0.94 euros per share from 301 million euros or 0.24 euros per share last year.



Operating profit (EBIT) more than tripled to 1.9 billion euros, making it the strongest opening quarter ever. All five divisions were able to significantly increase EBIT.



Consolidated revenue for the first-quarter rose substantially by 22.0% year-over-year to 18.86 billion euros from last year.



The company expects further growth in the coming quarters, even with growth rates normalizing over time.



For 2021, the Group expects EBIT to increase to more than 6.7 billion euros compared to the prior outlook of significantly above 5.6 billion euros.



For 2023, Deutsche Post DHL Group expects EBIT of more than 7.0 billion euros, compared to a previous forecast of more than 6.0 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

