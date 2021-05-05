

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV plc (ITV.L) reported that its first quarter total external revenue was up 2% at 709 million pounds from 694 million pounds, prior year. Total ITV Studios revenue was up 9% at 372 million pounds.



Carolyn McCall, ITV Chief Executive, said: 'We are encouraged by the UK roadmap out of lockdown and remain cautiously optimistic about the year ahead. Our advertising revenues are rebounding from last year with April up 68% and we expect May to be up around 85% and June up between 85% and 90%, compared to the same period in 2020.'



