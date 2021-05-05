

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.30 am ET Wednesday, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss consumer price data for April. Inflation is forecast to rise to +0.3 percent from -0.2 percent in March.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the greenback and the pound, it held steady against the yen and the euro.



The franc was worth 119.69 against the yen, 1.0978 against the euro, 1.2702 against the pound and 0.9144 against the greenback as of 2.25 am ET.



