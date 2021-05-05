

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) announced a strategic review of its Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals or 'PTIC' businesses.



The review will focus on the businesses and activities within PTIC that do not directly support the Consumer Care and Life Sciences sectors.



The company noted that the review will assess whether the full potential of PTIC can best be delivered under Croda, as a stand-alone business, or via a full or partial divestment.



The review is expected to conclude by the end of 2021.



