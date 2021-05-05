

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG plc (SHI.L) issued a trading update for 1 January to 30 April 2021. The Group said its performance for the year to date has been ahead of expectations. Group sales were 29% up on 2020 for the four-month period. The Group now expects to deliver an underlying operating profit in the first half, returning the Group to profitability earlier than expected.



SIG plc said it continues to expect the second half to be both profitable and cash generative. The Group now expects full year revenues to be slightly ahead of prior expectations, and profits also to be higher than previously expected.



