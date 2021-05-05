

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Wednesday, Italy's services PMI data is due. Final PMI figures are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases euro area final composite PMI survey results.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the franc, it fell against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 131.21 against the yen, 1.1990 against the greenback, 0.8630 against the pound and 1.0984 against the franc as of 3:40 am ET.



