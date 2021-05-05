

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer prices rose for the first time in fifteen months in April, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index grew 0.3 percent year-on-year in April, after a 0.2 percent fall in March. This was in line with economists' expectation.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in April, after a 0.3 percent increase in the previous month. This was in line with economists' expectation.



Prices for fruiting vegetables, clothing and hotel accommodation increased in April, while prices for heating oil and berries declined.



The core CPI remained unchanged yearly in April and rose 0.2 percent from the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index for consumer prices, or HICP rose 0.3 percent monthly in April and decreased 0.1 percent from a year ago.



