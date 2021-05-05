

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT):



-Earnings: -$108 million in Q1 vs. $18 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.39 in Q1 vs. $0.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6 million or $0.02 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.08 per share -Revenue: $0.87 billion in Q1 vs. $1.92 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HILTON WORLDWIDE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de