

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD, ABX.TO) reported that its first quarter adjusted net earnings per share increased to $0.29 from $0.16, prior year. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.27, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First quarter net income to equity holders increased to $538 million from $400 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.30 compared to $0.22.



First quarter revenue increased to $2.96 billion from $2.72 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.01 billion, for the quarter.



Barrick announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2021 of $0.09 per share, which will be paid on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BARRICK GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de