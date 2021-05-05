

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NiSource Inc. (NI) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $281.7 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $61.8 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $304.8 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $304.8 Mln. vs. $290.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.77 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.32 to $1.36



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

