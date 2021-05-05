

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC):



-Earnings: $148.22 million in Q1 vs. -$304.62 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.35 in Q1 vs. $0.35 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, HollyFrontier Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$85.29 million or -$0.53 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.45 per share -Revenue: $3.5 billion in Q1 vs. $3.4 billion in the same period last year.



