

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, electric utility NiSource Inc. (NI) boosts its adjusted net operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, company now projects adjusted net operating earnings in the range of $1.32 to $1.36 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $1.28 to $1.36 per share.



On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.33 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



NiSource also continues to expect to grow its net operating earnings per share by 7 to 9 percent on a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) basis from 2021 through 2024, including near-term annual growth of 5 to 7 percent through 2023.



Despite challenges related to the pandemic, NiSource continues to expect to make $1.9 to $2.1 billion in capital investments in 2021.



'We continue to expect that our infrastructure and generation investments will drive compound annual growth of 7 to 9% in diluted net operating earnings per share from 2021 through 2024 while reducing greenhouse gas emissions 90% by 2030,' said NiSource President and CEO Joe Hamrock.



