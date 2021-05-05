

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $435.27 million, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $960.28 million, or $4.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AmerisourceBergen Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $524.27 million or $2.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 99.9% to $49.15 million from $47.42 billion last year.



AmerisourceBergen Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $524.27 Mln. vs. $497.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.53 vs. $2.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.48 -Revenue (Q2): $49.15 Mln vs. $47.42 Bln last year.



