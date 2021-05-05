

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Exelon Corp (EXC):



-Earnings: -$289 million in Q1 vs. $582 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.30 in Q1 vs. $0.60 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$60 million or -$0.06 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.36 per share -Revenue: $9.89 billion in Q1 vs. $8.75 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.60 - $3.00



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EXELON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de