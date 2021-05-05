

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, financial technology company Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) initiated earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the second quarter and full-year 2021.



For the second quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.45 to $0.63 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.94 to $1.11 per share on total revenues between $238.0 million and $249.0 million.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.61 per share on revenues of $208.01 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, the company now projects results between a loss of $0.25 per share and earnings of $0.04 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.34 to $1.60 per share on total revenues between $844.0 million and $867.5 million.



The Street is currently looking for earnings of $1.31 per share on revenues of $827.06 million for the year.



