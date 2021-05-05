

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $874 million, or $2.87 per share. This compares with $760 million, or $2.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $900 million or $2.95 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $3.26 billion from $3.03 billion last year.



Sempra Energy earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $900 Mln. vs. $741 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.95 vs. $2.47 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.26 Bln vs. $3.03 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.50 to $8.10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

