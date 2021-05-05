

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $41.11 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $32.85 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $473.05 million from $443.64 million last year.



The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.26 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.14 -Revenue (Q1): $473.05 Mln vs. $443.64 Mln last year.



