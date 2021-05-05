

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy (SRE) affirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, Sempra Energy continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $7.50 to $8.10 per share.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.07 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



