

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $103.0 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $5.3 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $109.7 million or $2.10 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $4.04 billion from $4.10 billion last year.



Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $109.7 Mln. vs. $25.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.10 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $4.04 Bln vs. $4.10 Bln last year.



