

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $21.74 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $11.57 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Clean Harbors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.38 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.9% to $808.15 million from $858.56 million last year.



Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $23.38 Mln. vs. $15.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.42 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q1): $808.15 Mln vs. $858.56 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CLEAN HARBORS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de