

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher on Wednesday. The investor sentiments might be impacted by reaction to the latest economic data, especially private sector employment and service sector activity. Earnings reports also might get special attention.



Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Herbalife (HLF), Lyft (LYFT), Prudential (PRU), T-Mobile (TMUS), and Western Union (WU) are among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.



As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 89.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 16.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 88.00 points.



The U.S. major indices moved mostly lower on Tuesday. The Dow ended the day up 19.80 points or 0.1 percent at 34,133.03. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq tumbled 261.62 points or 1.9 percent to 13,633.50 and the S&P 500 slid 28.00 points or 0.7 percent to 4,164.66.



On the economic front, the three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 8.30 am ET. The Ten-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 8.30 am ET. 30-year Treasury Bond announcement is expected at 8.30 am ET. Treasury Refunding announcement is scheduled at 8.30 am ET.



IHS Markit's PMI Composite Final for April will be announced at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 62.2, while it was up 59.7 in the previous month.



The Institute for Supply Management's Services Index for April will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 64.2, while it was up 63.7 in February.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak on current economic conditions and monetary policy before virtual 29th Annual Hyman P. Minsky Conference on the State of U.S. and World Economies hosted by the Levy Economics Institute of Bard College at 3.00 pm ET.



Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren to speak before virtual 'Post-Pandemic Trajectories: What Comes Next for the Economy and Monetary Policy?' event hosted by the Boston College Carroll School of Management at 11.00 am ET.



Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester to speak on the economic outlook before virtual Boston Economic Club Luncheon Series at 12.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comment on interest rates.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 79.21 points, or 0.27 percent, to 28,911.73.



Australian stocks rose for the third straight session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 27.90 points, or 0.39 percent, at 7,095.80 after touching a new 14-month high of 7,122.00 earlier in the day. The broader All Ordinaries index rose 20.70 points, or 0.28 percent, to 7,344.20.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 54.12 points or 0.87 percent. The German DAX is adding 203.69 points or 1.37 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 82.30 points or 1.19 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is gaining 126.21 points or 1.15 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 1.36 percent.



