

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays (BARC.L, BCS) said it plans to come back to shareholders next year with a so-called Say on Climate advisory vote on its approach and progress including additional targets and sectors, and updated policies for important parts of the fossil fuel landscape.



The company said it remains focused on the sustainable impact of business, and on meeting ambition to be a net zero bank by 2050.



At the annual general meeting, Barclays' chief executive officer Jes Staley said the company is now starting to see profitability improve significantly.



The company also remains in a strong capital position, with a CET1 ratio of 14.6%. It anticipates some capital headwinds in 2021, but it nevertheless remain significantly above CET1 ratio target of between 13 and 14% and well above minimum regulatory requirement, with 8.8 billion pounds of provisions set aside for impairments.



Looking ahead, Jes said he is optimistic about prospects to grow company, strengthen existing diversification and deliver more to shareholders.



