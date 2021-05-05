

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - German re-insurer Hannover Re AG (HVRRY.PK, HVRRF.PK) said that virtual Annual General Meeting of the company approved all proposed resolutions by a large majority.



The shareholders approved the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to pay an increased ordinary dividend of 4.50 euros per share for the 2020 financial year, compared to 4.00 euros per share paid last year.



Hannover Re has set goals, including reducing its carbon footprint through concrete portfolio measures by 30% by the year 2025 and further expanding the proportion of sustainable investments.



The next Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held in Hannover on 4 May 2022.



