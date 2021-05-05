

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co.'s (GM) Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup truck will be built at the company's Factory ZERO assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan.



General Motors has not yet revealed the production timeline for the electric vehicle, which is expected to hit the markets in early 2023 as a 2024 model.



The Chevrolet Silverado electric full-size pickup truck is modeled upwards as an electric vehicle, thus combining the best of Ultium Platform and Silverado's proven capability. Once it is fully charged, the electric pickup truck ensures a GM-estimated range of more than 400 miles.



The company President Mark Reuss also confirmed that the GMC Hummer EV SUV will also soon roll out from the Factory Zero Assembly plant.



He commented, 'The vehicles coming from Factory ZERO will change the world, and how the world views electric vehicles. The GMC HUMMER EV SUV joins its stablemate in the realm of true supertrucks, and Chevrolet will take everything Chevy's loyal truck buyers love about Silverado - and more - and put it into an electric pickup that will delight retail and commercial customers alike.'



General Motors said that the electric pickup truck will be available in retail and fleet versions and thus will give customers many options to choose from and therefore will witness increased demand.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GENERAL MOTORS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de